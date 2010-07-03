I guess that following the few weeks I just passed with human rights issues largely on my mind, it didn't surprise me to find myself in New Hampshire where the state motto (or whatever it's called) is Live Free or Die.
I'm not sure how much I like this motto. Sounds a bit like a command, which kinda contradicts the motto. It's also quite assertive, which sorta offends my "delicate," or nice, or polite, Canadian self. But it just seemed fitting.
Anyways, I'm in the White Mountains. It's gorgeous.
5 comments:
ah NH haven't been there since i hit the pavement for Obama. nice, beautiful state. let me know if u make it to MA.
Hey!
Will prolly make it to MA Tuesday (right now in Maine), Boston Wednesday. Or something like that...
What did you have in mind? :)
Hello, I like what you are doing with this blog and figured that you must know a thing or 2 about writing. Being a poet myself, i would like you to look at my work briefly and tell me your honest opinion on it. My blog link and email address are below.
http://wizardoftheword.blogspot.com/
saqib_majid1@hotmail.com
hello, iliked your post, how can i subscriebe?
I enjoyed my time in Canada (10 years split between Montreal, Ontario, and Saskatchewan), and all the places I've lived in the U.S and Mexico. All the state mottoes and their kin in Canada and Mexico are great evidence of diversity. The superiority complex of Canada and the U.S. was so evident to me whenever I suggested how great it would be if Canada and the U.S. combined with Mexico. Some day maybe we can all be part of one great country.
Post a Comment