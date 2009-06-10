A blog about the art of writing and the writing business. Writing for the soul and writing to be paid.
Wednesday, June 10, 2009
Condemned to be free
I don't often discuss this though. I respect other people's beliefs to the extent that they believe it. I don't think it's in my place to tell other adults what they should or shouldn't believe in. This is plain rude, and I hope my manners, while I can definitely be direct, are slightly better than that.
Plus, I really have no energy for such a discussion with its inevitable conclusion. I don't feel the need to justify myself, nor persuade anyone.
Some may already feel that saying the above was rude enough, but hopefully most will take it in stride, just like I do when listening to their explanations about their faith, whatever it may be.
I can totally understand therefore much of what Charlotte Allen at the LA Times says when she thinks that "What primarily seems to motivate atheists isn't rationalism but anger." I can relate to her sentiment regarding Dawkins and others. As an -- fine I'll agree to be called by that name for the sake of being clear -- atheist, I don't understand why they have to talk so much about god. Really, many of them talk about god more than religious people.
Still, I also think Allen's position is defensive in a way, and it shouldn't. Granted, most faithless sorts sound condescending, myself included probably. But really, if people have such strong faith, they really shouldn't give people like me a second thought.
But most, I don't even understand why get into such arguments. In a way, I guess treat religious beliefs like I do sex. It's personal and no one's business.
Posted by Melly at 1:23 pm
|Reactions:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
5 comments:
Why should be ashamed of that?
It's not really anything to be ashamed of.
When you say, "I don't understand why they have to talk so much about god." Are you talking about atheists?
If you are, then that's only the minority (though, in the internet, it seems more abundant in the internet) that make themselves known and protest against religion.
That's what people tend to stereotype atheists as, sadly.
By the way, I'm really enjoying your blog and plan to keep track of it. :)
Thanks Roihu!
That's very kind -- you're doing great with your quest to be nicer :)
Guess I didn't explain myself very well -- I'm not really ashamed. And you're right, the internet seems to really get people talking, probably more often than they otherwise would...
hmmmm... too deep, can we all just agree to be good people?
You know, I just discovered your blog today, and it's exactly the kind of reading material I've been looking for: on the subject of writing, but with a personal flair. I wish you still posted more often - your advice seems to be just what I need right now!
Hey hi there. Was googling for writing related blogs and landed here. Nice stuff you have. I am an avid writer myself. Keep in touch and keep up the good work.
Post a Comment