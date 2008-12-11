Sign of the times: Pulitzer will accept online work

I know, I found it hard to believe too, but the Pulitzer Prizes -- probably the most prestigious awards for American newspaper reporting and commentary -- will begin immediately accepting submissions from online-only publications.
Yup, internet newspapers and news organizations that publish online will be considered for all 14 of the journalism awards. No doubt, some blogs that mainly report on news may be eligible. This is definitely a sign things are changing in our world.
With print newspapers going out of business at a rapid pace -- Tribune just filed for Chapter 11 the other day -- there's not even a question of the increasing importance and influence of online media. Print newspaper may disappear at some point. Gosh, I haven't read a print paper in probably eight years.
For writers, though, this is very meaningful. If anyone still had doubts about the "legitimacy" of internet work and online writing, they're living in the past.
As for fiction and novels, Well, I have way too much to say and it will have to wait for another post.
8 comments:
Technology is taking over.. I just hope that ebooks don't become over-popular so that people forget reading a normal printed book. Otherwise authors are going to have a harder time to keep themselves in print and earn a living. Nice blog!
I'm seriously impressed by your word writing calculation. 1000 words a day is really well done.
I'm writing on a fantasy series. The first book is 80000 words and the second 30000 something only so far. But being a senior I need to focus on school now for the last semester before I can pick up more serious writing again..
Right now I write short stories on my blog to keep up the writing.
If you like fantasy you might enjoy it: cilarion.blogspot.com =)
Great to see you here! tho maybe you're on another sabbatical already.
I look forward to what you have to say about fiction and novels!
It was time.
This is a really good blog. Ive been looking up and down it. Im getting increasingly lost in the world that is writing - blogs, conventions, short stories, magazines - there is too much to do but im doing it if it kills me.
