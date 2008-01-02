Waiting to be contacted - is there anybody out there?

Well, I don't care!
OMG, OMG! (Could you see me jump up and down with glee?)
Well, this is truly an honor. Blog in Space chose All Kinds of Writing, just like that, out of the blue as one that would most likely be contacted.
Well, you know the importance I put on space exploration, and you know what a geek I can be, so this sudden official "Most Likely to be Contacted" badge when I only just resumed blogging two weeks ago or so, is just freaking amazing.
Well, no one can't deny that I haven't made the first steps. After all, I've written a blog and submitted it for transmission in space.
Now, all I have to do is wait. To be contacted of course. I'm taking this all very seriously!
Here are some space/science posts I'm really proud of for those who think Blog In Space was wrong:
- You Have to Listen - Space Exploration is Not a Joke
- Mission Control Center - Houston, Texas
- Quantum, Strings and Antimatter
- Dark Matter in Art, in Writing
- Deductive Reasoning
- How does the singularity affect writers?
- Holding Science Accountable - or Morality and Writing
- Valentine's Day Romance Or Science?
- Weekend Stuff: Poetry, Science, Arts and Writing
- GenX, Health and World Series - Science Stuff
- Outlines, the Oscars and the Universe as a Computer
- From now on call me Master Yoda - well, I know it's not much of a post, but show me one who wouldn't be proud to be Yoda!
Still waiting ...
Categories: space, science, fun, blogging
5 comments:
Congratulations :op What fun! I'm waiting to see, hear who contacts you first. I know the aliens will be lining up to read your blog anf maybe get an autograph. ;o)
I never doubted it for a minute.
Easywriter, seems you were the first to contact me. Are you an alien??? :)
rdl, thanks deary :)
LOL, some think I am.
hehehe - yay, i've been contacted - LOL.
