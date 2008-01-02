Wednesday, January 02, 2008

Waiting to be contacted - is there anybody out there?

Are you going to excuse me for a moment if I'm going to act like a total girly-girl?
Well, I don't care!

OMG, OMG! (Could you see me jump up and down with glee?)

Well, this is truly an honor. Blog in Space chose All Kinds of Writing, just like that, out of the blue as one that would most likely be contacted.


Well, you know the importance I put on space exploration, and you know what a geek I can be, so this sudden official "Most Likely to be Contacted" badge when I only just resumed blogging two weeks ago or so, is just freaking amazing.

Well, no one can't deny that I haven't made the first steps. After all, I've written a blog and submitted it for transmission in space.

Now, all I have to do is wait. To be contacted of course. I'm taking this all very seriously!

Here are some space/science posts I'm really proud of for those who think Blog In Space was wrong:
Now if these posts didn't convince you or Them (you know, Them) that I deserve to be contacted, I don't know what will.

Still waiting ...

Categories: , , ,
Posted by Melly at 8:44 pm
Labels: , , ,
Reactions: 

5 comments:

easywriter said...

Congratulations :op What fun! I'm waiting to see, hear who contacts you first. I know the aliens will be lining up to read your blog anf maybe get an autograph. ;o)

03 January, 2008 18:29
rdl said...

I never doubted it for a minute.

03 January, 2008 20:59
Melly said...

Easywriter, seems you were the first to contact me. Are you an alien??? :)

rdl, thanks deary :)

06 January, 2008 10:40
easywriter said...

LOL, some think I am.

08 January, 2008 11:36
Melly said...

hehehe - yay, i've been contacted - LOL.

09 January, 2008 07:02

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)