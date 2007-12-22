Saturday, December 22, 2007

You Are a Genius!

Really, I'm not kidding. If you are reading this blog -- and obviously you are -- then you are a genius!

Don't believe me? No need. A very respectable test -- found over at Georganna's blog -- proves this:

And you can see, as promised, you couldn't read this blog if you weren't a genius. Voila:

Just curious though. If you are a genius, what does that make me? Uber genius?

Gotta love all these tests!

Posted by Melly at 5:00 pm
8 comments:

geo said...

The first time I tried it, the widget reported that I wrote for rocks, as in "dumb as a sack of rocks". Somehow, I don't trust the validity of this evaluation. I don't trust the reliability, either, but it was fun and hey, that's what counts on Silly Saturday!

23 December, 2007 14:23
melly said...

Oh, Geo, these tests are not to be taken seriously. They're just silly and fun.
Of course, in this case, the test is completely right!

23 December, 2007 16:39
Trée said...

I read your blog. I like this evaluation. Very much. :-D

Happy Holidays Melly. :-)

25 December, 2007 15:37
easywriter said...

Yay I'm smart! LOL

27 December, 2007 19:07
rdl said...

Something else we both have in common - we're both Genius' - who knew. :D

28 December, 2007 11:05
Melly said...

Hey Trée, easywriter, rdl :)
So nice to see familiar faces here :):)
(I really should stop with that smiley or I'd lower my blog level - heh).

Aren't these tests just the best of fun???

28 December, 2007 11:48
Deborah Woehr said...

Mine scored at the junior high level.

31 December, 2007 09:35
Melly said...

I'd like to know the criteria they use. It's pretty funny. It's probably just a random thing...

31 December, 2007 11:03

