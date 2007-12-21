Winter Solstice -- Watch Ancient Solstice Clock Live

NewgrangeIf you're into this stuff -- and I know many are -- and even if you're not, it's really really cool.
By cosmicsmudge
There's this ancient, pre-Celtic solstice clock in Newgrange, Ireland. It's really old -- 3,200 BC, meaning it's pre Stonehenge and dates even before the Giza pyramids:
For five days around the December 21 winter solstice -- the shortest day of the year -- the sun shines deep into a tomb in County Meath, north of Dublin, flooding with light a chamber where the remains of the dead were once laid.And now you can share the experience. They're going to have a live internet feed, a web-cam so we can all see, not just the lucky 50 people who were approved to be there. (I don't think it works of FF, btw, only IE).
Should be interesting, and who knows, maybe inspire a story or two.
