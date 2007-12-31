The obligatory year-end wrap-up post

Uploaded on March 17, 2007I felt it was expected - a post that makes a mention of the year-end in one way or another. And because I felt it was almost "obligatory," the post I had originally written (but never published) was rather nasty. In it I listed everything that's going wrong with the world (well, I couldn't possibly list them all) in general terms. You know, I mentioned the things that worry me like global warming, wars, hunger, poverty, diseases, epidemics, space exploration (or lack thereof), cultural dilution etc.
I could never understand how those artificial divisions of time (year, month, et.) are so meaningful. So the earth rotated around the sun again. Big deal. Time is continuous and so is the earth's movement and because it completed a rotation we're suddenly joyful? It doesn't stop or anything, the earth doesn't know it's been a year. The bad things don't miraculously disappear for the night...
Maybe you understand now why I decided to just save the post and not publish it, but went to take a nap instead given that I hardly slept last night and I'm planning on having fun tonight!
I woke up, and with a puffy face I had much less cynicism in me than a few hours earlier. Not that anything had changed. I guess that what mainly changed was within me and I didn't want to be in a bad mood or ruin anyone else's. Didn't I just say that I wanted to have fun tonight too?
So let's do just that tonight and meet again to solve the world's problem in two days, hows that?
Happy New Year everybody :)
You made some good points. I find myself getting depressed and angry when I read/watch the news.
Hope you didn't have too much fun last night! I wouldn't be surprised if New Year's Day is the biggest day for companies like Tylenol. :D
I had way too much fun last night! :)
Tylenol indeed was my best friend today.
Sounds good to me. Glad you had fun.
Happy New Year Melly!!
Belated Happy New Year to you too rdl!
(Sorry for the delay, I was feeling a bit off the past few days).
